Ahoy, boaters. New parking lot opening near Point Defiance launch

It's still under construction, but a new multi-use parking lot is opening Saturday south of the Point Defiance boat launch. The lot will have space for more than 100 cars, boat trailers and other vehicles.
4 cars shot on SR 509 in Des Moines

Police are responding to a report of four cars struck by gunfire on State Route 509 in Des Moines Wednesday afternoon. Officials with the Washington State Patrol say there were no injuries and are looking for an "active shooter."