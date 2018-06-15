Ahoy, boaters. New parking lot opening near Point Defiance launch
It's still under construction, but a new multi-use parking lot is opening Saturday south of the Point Defiance boat launch. The lot will have space for more than 100 cars, boat trailers and other vehicles.
The Department of Health and Human Resources takes an inside look at an undocumented immigrant children's shelter in Texas, the largest licensed child care facility in the nation. Note: video has no audio.
A suspect has been arrested in an arson attempt in Union City, California. She was caught on surveillance video trying to light a Molotov cocktail outside of Safari Kid preschool and daycare, police said. Authorities are investigating her motive.
Emma Vásquez marches with fellow protesters to deliver tacos to the office of Alamance County Sheriff Terry Johnson on Wednesday, Jun. 13, mocking his reference to Latinos as "taco-eaters" under an ICE program known as 287g.
Police are responding to a report of four cars struck by gunfire on State Route 509 in Des Moines Wednesday afternoon. Officials with the Washington State Patrol say there were no injuries and are looking for an "active shooter."
Before a crowd of shrieking students, Boston Harbor staff engage in a game of "Hungry Hippos," the old Hasbro game where players collect marbles using plastic, chomping hippopotamuses. In this live-action version, teachers collected balloons.
Hanford workers began moving some of the highly radioactive sludge out of the K West Reactor Basin, located just 400 yards from the Columbia River, on June 12, 2018. It will be stored in below-ground cells until it can be prepared for disposal.