Former Tacoma man convicted of smuggling drugs across border

A former Tacoma man was convicted Friday of smuggling 26 kilograms of Ecstasy from Canada into the United States.
After deliberating for two hours, a federal jury in Seattle found Maleek James, aka Brian Womack, guilty of conspiracy to possess Ecstasy with intent to distribute, aiding and abetting the possession of Ecstasy with intent to distribute, conspiracy to import Ecstasy and aiding and abetting the unlawful importation of a controlled substance.
James, 35, faces up to 20 years in prison when sentenced May 13.
Two co-defendants, James’ sister-in-law Kim Farah and Naseer Hussain, have pleaded not guilty to similar charges stemming from the Dec. 10, 2009, smuggling incident.
James was living in Vancouver, B.C.
Law enforcement officers stopped their car and found 26 kilos of Ecstasy worth between $1.5 and $2 million stuffed in a golf bag in the trunk.
Comments