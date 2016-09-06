Where is gas cheapest? Several area sites could save you some pocket change

Area gas prices have risen 0.4 cents per gallon in the past week in the area, according to GasBuddy.com’s weekly survey. Nationwide, the average price has fallen 2.9 cents to $2.19 a gallon.
Prices still are 22.6 cents lower than this time a year ago, the fuel price monitoring site said in Tuesday’s news release.
“With the summer driving season now behind us, what we see ahead looks terrific for motorists,” said Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy, in Tuesday’s news release. “The only possible wrench could be a major hurricane that takes aim for the Gulf of Mexico, where many oil rigs and refiners are located, or a sudden cut in oil output from OPEC.”
The average price Tuesday in Tacoma was $2.62, according to tacomagasprices.com. The lowest price was found both at Arco, 10006 South Tacoma Way, and Costco at 37th and Steele streets. Both sites were selling a gallon of regular unleaded for $2.33.
In Olympia, two Arco stations, 7291 Martin Way E. and Evergreen Park Drive and Cooper Point Road, and the 76 station at 7637 Martin Way E. were all at $2.43 a gallon, the lowest price listed at washingtongasprices.com.
Comments