Under pressure from shareholder, Anchor Bank parent agrees to appoint board member

Under pressure from a shareholder, officials with the Lacey-based parent company of Anchor Bank have come to terms on the appointment of a new board member.
Gordon Stephenson was appointed to the board and its strategic planning committee, Anchor Bancorp announced this month.
Stephenson is the co-founder and chief executive of Real Property Associates, a 25-year-old real estate brokerage and property management company in Seattle. He also serves on the board at Zillow, the online real estate database company, and is a past board member of Seattle’s Union Gospel Mission.
The Stillwell Group of New York, an Anchor Bancorp shareholder, had recently urged that the company be sold, according to SEC filings. And last year, Joel Lawson IV of Berwyn, Pennsylvania, who owns about 9 percent of Anchor Bancorp, also pushed for the company to do more to increase shareholder value. Lawson was rewarded with his choice of board member as a result.
In exchange for appointing Stephenson, the Stillwell Group has agreed to a long list of demands, including, not to “propose or seek to effect a sale or merger, or publicly suggest or announce its willingness to engage in the sale of the company.”
Anchor Bancorp’s profit fell to $335,000 for its fiscal fourth quarter, compared to $624,000 in the same period a year ago.
Earnings per share fell to 14 cents from 25 cents in the same year-over-year period.
