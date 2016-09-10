Black Sheep Yarn Boutique: A place for yarn and a place to sit and knit

You’re crazy.
That’s what popped into business owner Michelle Cohen’s head after a friend suggested she open a yarn shop. Perhaps just as quickly, Cohen realized that life is too short and that it was time to do something fulfilling. After all, Cohen, in some ways, had earned it.
Cohen took to knitting about 10 years ago before her life changed dramatically: Her husband died, which sent her back to work to support her three children. She later was diagnosed with and ultimately survived breast cancer. Along with her friend’s suggestion, as well as a life coach, Cohen was set on a path to opening Black Sheep Yarn Boutique, which finally happened in June 2015.
The shop in west Olympia, which is off Capital Mall Drive, near Outback Steakhouse, is focused on yarn and other fibers. Cohen and others also teach classes on how to knit and crochet. The business, too, participates in yarn-themed events, such as the Pacific Northwest Yarn Crawl that Cohen, locally, is calling, “Socktoberfest,” as well as “Knitted Knockers,” a breast cancer-themed event where participants learn to knit breast prostheses.
The business also has open knitting times, where fiber lovers can get together and knit.
“This is what I love doing,” said Cohen about her business.
So what is it about knitting that people enjoy?
For Cohen, she loves the creativity, the colors, the different fiber types and the finished product. For Joan Hoffmeyer, a retired state worker and now friend who helps out at the store, it’s the “instant connection” she can make with others who knit or crochet.
If she sees someone knitting, she can stop and ask what they’re working on, she said.
Friendships are formed over knitting, they added. They also described it as therapeutic and they can “take their knitting everywhere.”
Other events at the store have been built around Mother’s Day and Cinco de Mayo.
“Any excuse for a party and a chance to knit, too,” Cohen said.
So what are Michelle and Joan knitting these days?
Michelle is working on eight projects, including a hat, sweater and a pair of socks. Joan has four projects, including a sweater.
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
The Black Sheep Yarn Boutique
Owner: Michelle Cohen
Location: 2615 Capital Mall Drive SW #3B Olympia
Years in business: 1 year.
Employees: The store so far has volunteers, but key among them is Joan Hoffmeyer, who has an interest in knitting and recently retired from the state. She helps out three days a week, or as needed, she said. She also might become Cohen’s future business partner.
Hours: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays. The store is closed Sundays, but is sometimes open for special events.
Open knitting times: 5-7 p.m. Mondays, 1-3 p.m. Wednesdays and 5-7 p.m. Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays.
Online: theblacksheepyarnboutique.com.
Did you know? The Black Sheep Yarn Boutique: Why that name? Owner Michelle Cohen said she’s fond of sheep and was once referred to as the “black sheep of the family” when she attended a Green Bay Packers game in Green Bay, Wisconsin, wearing Seahawks gear.
Comments