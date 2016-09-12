In case you missed it...

An Olympia man who went missing in an Idaho river was our most read story last week.
1. Assistant soccer coach, father missing in Idaho: The search continued Tuesday to find Olympia resident Austin Kelley, 26, who was reported missing on Sunday after he was swept down the Salmon River in Idaho, his mother, Cortney Kelley, said.
2. Police post photos of adults overdosed on heroin with 4-year-old in the backseat: The more you read of the police report, the worse the story gets. But the Ohio police department didn’t post the photos because it’s a shocking story — they posted them because it’s a common occurence.
3. Lacey woman found dead near state Route 16 in Tacoma: The Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the woman as 43-year-old Suejon King-Briggs, of Lacey. As of now, the office said she died from accidental blunt force injury to her head.
4. Level 3 sex offender registers as transient in Thurston County: Enough said.
5. Drag performers victims of assault in downtown Olympia: An assault that members of the LGBT community are calling a hate crime occurred just after midnight Sunday in downtown Olympia. And here’s the follow up story: Early Sunday assault in downtown Olympia investigated as hate crime.
