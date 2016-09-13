Shipping news: Ince Atlantic set to deliver more organic corn

Ince Atlantic is expected today (Sept. 13) at the Port of Olympia marine terminal, where it will begin to unload organic corn. This is the third shipment of organic corn to pass through the port since the new import was announced in March.
After unloading its cargo, the ship is expected to depart around Sept. 19.
Ince Atlantic also is visiting the port for the first time, which means a port commissioner and a staff member will greet the captain and crew with a commemorative plaque.
Ship visit details:
▪ Flag: Istanbul.
▪ Cargo: Organic corn.
▪ Volume: 15,000 metric tons.
▪ Work schedule: Day and night shifts.
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
Comments