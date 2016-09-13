Business

September 13, 2016 5:32 PM

Shipping news: 2 ships to dock at Port of Olympia marine terminal

By Rolf Boone

It’s suddenly a busy week at the Port of Olympia marine terminal. Ince Atlantic will deliver organic corn, while Forest Trader will load logs. Both ships are calling on the port for the first time.

This means a port commissioner and a staff member will welcome the captains and crews with commemorative plaques.

Forest Trader ship visit details:

▪ Flag: Panama.

▪ Destination: Japan.

▪ Cargo: 5.8 million board feet of logs.

▪ Customer: Weyerhaeuser.

▪ Work schedule: Day shifts, idle Sunday.

