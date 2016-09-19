Business

September 19, 2016 1:48 PM

See where it’s cheapest to fill up today

After weeks of gas prices on the decline, prices are headed in the other direction.

Average prices in the Tacoma area are up 2.3 cents a gallon in one week, according to fuel price monitoring site GasBuddy.com.

Nationally, prices rose 2.7 cents a gallon in the same time frame.

“While gasoline prices have drifted lower in parts of the country, it’s impossible to ignore the elephant in the room: One of the largest gasoline pipelines in the country is out of service,” said Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy.com, in Monday’s news release.

“On Sept. 9, a mine inspector in Alabama stumbled upon a large spill from Colonial Pipeline’s large Line 1 pipeline spanning from Texas to New Jersey, the artery and only major source of gasoline deliveries for much of the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic. The pipeline was immediately shut down due to ‘integrity issues.’ 

DeHaan noted that “prices in neighboring states and regions may also rise as gasoline supply is diverted.”

On Monday, prices in Tacoma average $2.726 a gallon, with the lowest price at $2.39 a gallon at the 76 station at Meridian and Milton Way, according to Tacomagasprices.com. In Olympia, two Arco stations on Martin Way East had the lowest price listed at $2.49 a gallon, according to Washingtongasprices.com.

