People news: Olympia Federal Savings announces new hires and promotions

Olympia Federal Savings has announced some new hires and promotions.
▪ Melissa Kirkeby was promoted to Lacey branch manager. She replaces Michelle Lord, who is now a loan officer at Olympia Federal’s downtown Olympia branch. Kirkeby has worked at the bank for more than 10 years.
▪ Kimbril Moore was named Belfair branch manager. Moore has worked in the financial services industry for more than 16 years.
▪ Kristina Ware was promoted to vice president/controller. Ware has worked in branch management/administration and accounting for more than eight years.
▪ Carissa McElfish was named loan servicing manager. McElfish has worked in the financial industry for more than 14 years.
