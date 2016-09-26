People news: Leadership Thurston County names Blain program coordinator

Alisha Blain has been named Leadership Thurston County program coordinator.
She replaces Judy Reynolds who left the position to start her own business.
Before her new role, Blain spent nine years as the events coordinator at the Thurston County Chamber of Commerce. She graduated from Yelm High School in 2003 and later attended Central Washington University where she majored in public relations.
Blain also coaches the North Thurston High School glamour rams dance team and works as a camp counselor and course facilitator at Cispus Learning Center in Randle.
