Port of Olympia seeks applicants for citizens advisory committee

The Port of Olympia commission seeks applicants for its citizens advisory committee. The deadline to apply is Oct. 26.
The group, which numbers nine to 12 people, meets monthly, or as needed, to provide feedback on assignments from the commission. The port has had a citizens advisory committee since 1994.
Applicants must be Thurston County residents. Some other desired applicant criteria: volunteer, board or committee experience; work experience; experience or knowledge of the port; and reasons for serving.
Port Commission President Bill McGregor, Executive Director Ed Galligan and the chair of the committee interview the applicants and make recommendations to the commission in mid-December.
To apply, go to: www.governmentjobs.com/careers/portofolympia.
