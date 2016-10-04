Grab a cheap flight before it’s too late: Southwest’s airfare sale is on

If the on-again, off-again rains already have you longing to flee for sunnier climates, Southwest Airlines might have a deal for you if you have free time between the holidays or after the new year.
Tuesday Southwest announced the start of its three-day fare sale, with domestic tickets starting at $49 for its shortest flights and going up to $129 one way to select destinations. Select international fares also are on sale starting at $99 one way.
The sale ends Thursday.
As always with fare sales, seats and days are limited, so you might have to hunt around to find what works for you.
The sale fares apply to nonstop flights, though a search for flights with connections also might yield some cheaper-than-usual fares.
According to the details listed in Southwest’s news release: “Fares are available for travel on nonstop, domestic flights, except for Fridays and Sundays, from Nov. 30 through Dec. 20, 2016, and Jan. 4 through Feb. 15, 2017.” Other restrictions may apply.
In regard to international flights, Southwest gave these dates: “Fares are available for travel on nonstop flights on Tuesdays and Wednesdays beginning Nov. 30 through Dec. 13, 2016, and Jan. 10 through March 2, 2017.”
More details available at Southwest’s site.
