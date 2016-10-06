People news: Jeff Davis, former Port of Olympia commissioner, is named to SPSCC board of trustees

Former Port of Olympia Commissioner Jeff Davis has joined the South Puget Sound Community College board of trustees. He replaces Judy Blinn, who served on the board for 12 years.
Davis was appointed by Gov. Jay Inslee. Davis joined the board Oct. 1.
“I sincerely believe that our community colleges will play a major role in turning this economy around — not just for our area but, moreover, for our country,” Davis said in a statement.
Davis was a longshoreman for nearly 20 years and also served one term on the Port of Olympia commission, alongside current commissioner Bill McGregor and former commissioner George Barner.
He currently is co-owner of a property management company and a small business adviser. He also is the finance chairman at Nova School and has served on the boards at the Thurston Regional Planning Council and Puget Sound Regional Planning Council.
Under Blinn’s leadership, the board authorized the acquisition of property on Sixth Avenue in Lacey for its new community college campus.
