YWCA business of achievement winner: South Puget Sound Habitat for Humanity

South Puget Sound Habitat for Humanity is the winner of the YWCA of Olympia’s business of achievement award.
This is the second year that the YWCA of Olympia has sought business of achievement nominations. Last year’s winner was the nonprofit Together.
South Puget Sound Habitat for Humanity, which is known for building homes locally for qualifying individuals and families, will be recognized at the YWCA’s women of achievement celebration. That is set for Oct. 28 at the Washington Center for the Performing Arts. The guest speaker is the former U.S. Surgeon General, Dr. Joycelyn Elders.
For more information about the celebration, contact YWCA community engagement director Cherie Reeves Sperr at 360-352-0593 or at crsperr@ywcaofolympia.org.
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
Comments