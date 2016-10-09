2 Thurston County grocery store employees to compete for best bagger honors

Two Thurston County grocery store employees will compete in the best bagger battle in Lakewood on Wednesday (Oct. 12).
The event is sponsored by the Washington Food Industry Association’s education foundation and is open to all grocers throughout the state. Nine grocery store employees will compete for a first-place prize of $2,000 and a chance to advance to a national bagging competition in Las Vegas in February. Washington baggers have won the national title three of the last four years.
The Thurston County participants are Irene Wood of Ralph’s Thriftway in Olympia and Lori Holt of Tenino Market Fresh in Tenino.
The bagger battle is set for 3 p.m. Wednesday at McGavick Conference Center, Steilacoom Boulevard SW, Lakewood.
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
Comments