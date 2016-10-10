People news: Stephen Shelton joins brother’s law firm in Lacey

Stephen Shelton has joined Stuart E. Shelton Injury Law PLLC in Lacey after a 30-year legal career as a Pierce County deputy prosecuting attorney, Auburn city attorney and Puyallup Municipal Court judge. He served nearly 19 years on the bench.
Stephen will be working with his nephew, Eric Shelton, who joined Stuart E. Shelton in 2015. He previously defended insurance companies, represented at-fault drivers and their employers in auto trauma cases, and physicians in malpractice/wrongful death matters for the Seattle law firm of Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP. Before that, he worked as a King County prosecutor.
Eric received his undergraduate degree from the University of Redlands and his law degree from Seattle University.
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
