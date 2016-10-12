Business

October 12, 2016 3:39 AM

Temple University makes acting president permanent

Temple University's acting president is staying on as the head of the school.

The university's board of trustees on Tuesday named Richard Englert as Temple's president. The 70-year-old was appointed acting president in July, after the board forced out former president Neil Theobald over a deficit in the merit scholarship aid budget and the removal of the university's provost.

Officials say the board still plans to conduct a search for a new president. But, The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that process probably won't begin until next summer, meaning Englert will likely serve as president of the 39,000-student university for the rest of this academic year and the next.

Englert is a former provost and chancellor who has previously served as acting president prior to Theobald's appointment.

