October 12, 2016 3:26 PM

People news: Carnigan joins WSECU in Olympia

By Rolf Boone

Washington State Employees Credit Union has named Jon Carnigan its vice president of accounting/controller.

Carnigan, who also lives in Olympia, previously was chief operating officer and chief financial officer at Griot’s Garage in Tacoma, a car care product retailer.

In his new role, Carnigan will oversee monthly financial reporting; the business budgeting process; regulatory reporting/compliance and some member service functions, such as executing wire transfers.

