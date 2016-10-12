People news: Carnigan joins WSECU in Olympia

Washington State Employees Credit Union has named Jon Carnigan its vice president of accounting/controller.
Carnigan, who also lives in Olympia, previously was chief operating officer and chief financial officer at Griot’s Garage in Tacoma, a car care product retailer.
In his new role, Carnigan will oversee monthly financial reporting; the business budgeting process; regulatory reporting/compliance and some member service functions, such as executing wire transfers.
