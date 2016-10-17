Like your boss? Nominate them for Boss of the Year award

The Thurston County Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominations for its Boss of the Year contest. The deadline to apply is Oct. 31.
For a nomination form, go to http://thurstonchamber.com/boss-year-nomination-form/
Winners will be recognized at a chamber luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Dec. 14 at Hotel RL Olympia.
Past winners include Ron Bruchet of GHB Insurance, Melissa Jenkins of The Olympian, Meagan Darrow of Together and Olympia City Manager Steve Hall.
Business students at Saint Martin’s University will again interview finalists and gather data for the selection committee.
For more information, call the chamber at 360-357-3362.
