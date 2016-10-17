Small drop in gas prices this week

Local drivers are seeing a small price drop in gas over the past week.
Average prices were 2.7 cents a gallon lower in the past week, according to the weekly review by fuel price monitoring service GasBuddy.
Tacoma’s average price Monday was $2.692 a gallon, just under the state average, according to tacomagasprices.com. The lowest price listed Monday in the Tacoma area was $2.39 a gallon at the 76 station at 728 E. Meridian.
In Olympia, the lowest price listed Monday at washingtongasprices.com was $2.45 a gallon at the Arco station at 7291 Martin Way E.
“October is a time we all expect gas prices to decline,” said Gregg Laskoski, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy in Monday’s news release. “While the price increase of crude oil has stalled the expected price decrease for retail gasoline, problems at major refineries in Indiana, Texas, Louisiana and California have adversely impacted supply as well.”
