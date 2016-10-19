Tacoma Cheesecake Factory hiring 270 for December launch

The Cheesecake Factory is hiring 270 people for the Dec. 6 opening of its Tacoma Mall location.
The national chain is filling positions including line cook, prep cook, bartender, cashier, servers, dishwashers and hosts.
The company already has locations in Bellevue, Southcenter and Seattle. It will open in an 8,900-square foot space that formerly held a Coldwater Creek store, as well as the former Sleep Number store behind the restaurant. When full, the space will hold about 220 guests.
In addition to more than 30 types of cheesecakes, its menu includes burgers, pizza, salads and decadent desserts.
Those interested in working for the company can apply online: cakecareers.com/tacoma.
Kate Martin: 253-597-8542
