People news: Barkus joins Thurston Chamber as events coordinator

Krystal Barkus is the new events coordinator for the Thurston County Chamber of Commerce. She replaces Alisha Blain, who is now program coordinator for Leadership Thurston County.
Before coming to the chamber, Barkus previously participated in the work experience program of the Pacific Mountain Workforce Development Council. Barkus earned her undergraduate degree in tourism management from Central Washington University.
She graduated from North Thurston High School in 2005.
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
