State Farm to hire around 30 people for DuPont claims jobs

State Farm announced Monday it intends to hire around 30 people in DuPont in the claims department.
That is in addition to the more than 200 positions State Farm announced last week it would fill in Tacoma.
Those interested in jobs in either location should apply online at statefarm.com/careers and search for jobs in Washington.
The jobs start at $16 an hour in Tacoma and slightly higher in DuPont, said spokesman Brad Hilliard. Benefits include tuition reimbursement, paid time off, a 401k and a fully funded retirement plan, the company said in a news release.
A career fair is being held today (Oct. 24) at Hotel Murano for interviews.
The fair is from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. at 1320 Broadway Plaza in Tacoma.
Job candidates who cannot make it to the career fair or who apply after Monday can expect to be contacted by November, Hilliard said via email.
