How does Phoebe’s Pastry Cafe celebrate success? With a 2nd location.

Four years ago, Phoebe Martinson lived out a lifelong dream by opening Phoebe’s Pastry Cafe in west Olympia, just off Cooper Point Road Southwest, in an existing office park.
Emphasizing consistent customer service and a homemade approach with breakfast and lunch items, plus pastries, the business found an audience and grew. But it needed more room, particularly in the kitchen. That led to a search for a new location — and a little luck.
Phoebe was driving on Division Street one day when she spotted a former residence at Division Street and Fourth Avenue West being renovated for a future bakery. She was instantly captivated, but thought she had lost out on the space. She later learned the bakery deal fell through.
Now, she’s set to open Phoebe’s Pastry Cafe on Division at 8 a.m. Monday.
Her landlord is none other than Alicia Elliott, the Olympia woman who has been the driving force behind a lot of redevelopment in that area, including West Central Park at Harrison Avenue and Division Street.
“I don’t like urban blight one bit,” said Elliott, adding: “When I met Dan and Phoebe, they made me feel safe and secure,” she said. “I’m grateful.”
The residence, built in 1929, has been transformed into a retail destination, with some indoor and outdoor seating. It also has parking. Customers who visit enter from Fourth Avenue West and exit onto Division Street. Due to zoning in the area, the new location will emphasize “grab and go” service, rather than dine-in service, she said.
But customers who know the business can still expect the favorites, she said, such as chocolate eclairs. She also plans to offer scooped ice cream, as well as ice cream treats such as an ice cream eclair.
Needing more kitchen room has resulted in the following arrangement: Phoebe’s Pastry Cafe on Division will make all the savory items for both locations, while the first Phoebe’s will make all the sweet items for the two sites.
“I love the west side,” said Phoebe.
It’s becoming an all-in-the-family affair, too, because Phoebe’s son, Jacob, is returning from Maui to run the new location. He previously was a banquet cook at a hotel on the island.
The new location also is hiring, she said.
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
Phoebe’s Pastry Cafe on Division
▪ Owner: Phoebe and Dan Martinson.
▪ Location: 106 Division St. NW, Olympia. The first location, Phoebe’s Pastry Cafe, is at 1800 Cooper Point SW #13, Olympia.
▪ Years in business: Her first location opened in 2012, while the one on Division Street is set to open at 8 a.m. Monday.
▪ Online: Find Phoebe’s on Facebook.
▪ Hours: New location is open 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays.
▪ Employees: New location has six employees but is hiring.
▪ Some popular cakes and cookies at Pho=be’s: White chocolate mousse cake, chocolate mousse cake, a combination of the two called the “Tuxedo,” a pumpkin cheesecake and pumpkin cookies, made with cinnamon buttercream frosting.
▪ Did you know? Phoebe’s son, Jacob, a banquet cook for a hotel in Maui, is returning to Olympia to run Phoebe’s Pastry Cafe on Division.
