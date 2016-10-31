Car crashed into your business? Tuesday workshop in Lacey wants to help

A free workshop to help businesses recover from man-made or natural disasters is set for 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday (Nov. 1) at the Thurston EDC Center for Business and Innovation, 4220 Sixth Ave. SE., Lacey.
Those who attend will learn how to use local and federal resources to recover from such disasters.
“Whether it’s a vehicle hitting a storefront or disruption caused by a major earthquake, the key to recovery is preparation,” said George Smith, economic development coordinator for the city of Lacey.
The workshop is co-sponsored by the city of Lacey, EDC, and Lacey South Sound Chamber of Commerce.
To register, go to: https://form.jotform.com/thurstonedc/lacey-business-resiliency-summit
For more information, call George Smith at 360-412-3199.
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
