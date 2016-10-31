2 South Sound banks report profitable quarters

The parent companies of Heritage and Anchor banks reported profitable quarters due to loan growth.
▪ For the third quarter, Heritage Financial earned an $11 million profit, compared to a $9.5 million profit for the same quarter a year ago. The company also announced that it will pay two cash dividends to investors: a 12-cent quarterly dividend and a 25-cent special dividend. Both will be paid on Nov. 22 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Nov. 8. Heritage’s stock, which trades under the ticker symbol, HFWA, has ranged between $16.40 a share and $19.80 a share in the past 52 weeks.
▪ For its fiscal first quarter, Anchor Bancorp of Lacey earned a $543,000 profit, compared to a $345,000 profit for the same quarter a year ago. Anchor’s stock, which trades under the ticker symbol, ANCB, has ranged between $22.61 a share and $26.94 a share in the past 52 weeks.
