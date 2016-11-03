Grocery shopping at night? Customers say stores need to step up their game

Turns out, many customers aren’t big fans of their grocery stores after 7 p.m., according to a national survey by The Retail Feedback Group.
In the recently released “2016 U.S. Supermarket Experience Study,” the group noted that “research found that satisfaction declines as the day progresses. Highest scores registered before 11 a.m. with lowest scores found after 7 p.m.”
Other issues affecting satisfaction as a store’s “core experience factors” are item availability, cleanliness, variety, quality of service and value. A store’s cleanliness ranked highest in importance to shoppers surveyed.
The study is based on a representative sample of 1,200 grocery shoppers nationwide.
There’s also a generational divide when it comes to how people pinch pennies.
According to the news release: “Boomers reviewed the circular at home (64 percent) and clipped paper coupons (45 percent) at much higher rates than millennials (46 percent and 31 percent, respectively). Millennials, on the other hand, utilized smartphone research (22 percent) and social media specials (13 percent) at higher percentages than boomers (6 percent and 4 percent, respectively).”
Regional grocers have seen similar responses in their own surveys.
Customers “consistently tell us that having friendly and fresh stores as well as in-stock products are what is most important to them,” said Fred Meyer and QFC community affairs representative Zach Stratton via email. In regard to the after-7 shoppers, the chain puts “ a heavy focus on the afternoon and evening shopping experiences.”
Safeway, in an emailed statement, said: “Every survey is reviewed by various people throughout the company within a 24-hour period from the time it is submitted.”
