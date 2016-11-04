Engineer who helped expose unhealthy water in US at U of SC

A civil engineering professor who helped uncover major problems in municipal drinking water systems in Washington D.C. and Flint, Michigan, is speaking at the University of South Carolina.
Virginia Tech professor Marc Edwards speaks Friday at 4 p.m. in the Russell House on pursuing science that serves the public good.
Edwards' research has brought attention to the unhealthy levels of lead in public drinking water in several urban areas. He has also criticized lax government enforcement of water safety standards in testimony before Congress.
Time magazine named Edwards to its list of the world's most influential people. He was awarded a fellowship in 2007 from the MacArthur Foundation, which praised him for his dogged research and concern for public safety.
Comments