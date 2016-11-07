See who has cheaper gas deals this week

Maybe you’ve noticed lower gas prices in the past week. Area prices dropped 2.1 cents a gallon last week, according to price monitoring website GasBuddy.com.
And the upcoming election has nothing to do with it.
“If there’s one thing to be excited about for November it’s that gas prices in the last five (Novembers) have not risen nationally. … And while there may be more excitement as America heads to the polls this week, it’s important to dispel the myth: Presidential elections do not affect gas prices,” said Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy.com, in Monday’s news release.
On Monday, the average price in Tacoma was $2.72 a gallon, with the cheapest listed at $2.39 a gallon at Tacoma’s Costco at 37th and Steele streets and the APP at 3224 South Tacoma Way, according to tacomagasprices.com.
In Olympia, the cheapest gas price listed at washingtongasprices.com was $2.49 a gallon at three stations: 76 at 7637 Martin Way E., Arco at 7291 Martin Way E. and the Arco station at 10222 Martin Way E.
Comments