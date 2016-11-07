Business

November 7, 2016 6:18 PM

Prosecutors raid Samsung office in SKorean political scandal

The Associated Press
SEOUL, South Korea

South Korean prosecutors have raided the Seoul office of Samsung Electronics in connection with a snowballing influence-peddling scandal involving President Park Geun-hye's longtime confidante.

The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office says Tuesday's raid was part of investigation into the scandal centering on how much Park's friend Choi Soon-sil meddled in state affairs though she doesn't have any government job.

The prosecutors' office gave no further details. Yonhap news agency says the raid was related to a suspicion that Samsung gave Choi's daughter illicit financial help.

Park visited National Assembly Speaker Chung Sye-kyun on Monday to discuss how to defuse a political crisis triggered by the scandal. The results of their meeting weren't immediately known.

Tens of thousands of people rallied in Seoul on Saturday, demanding Park's removal from office.

