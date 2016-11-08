Don’t let new directions throw you off when filing for unemployment online

0:51 County Auditor reminds public of Oct. 31 voter registration deadline Pause

1:48 Barnes Lake Showing Improvement

1:24 2016 Turn Back the Clock Run

2:53 Puyallup police discuss Emerald Ridge HS threats, arrest

4:24 Election 2016 in 4 mins: a year and a half of historic surprises and scandals

2:08 Clinton and Trump go to the polls

2:31 River Ridge 59, Lindbergh 13: Hawks score nine TDs, advance to state playoffs

1:36 Seahawks' Bobby Wagner on late-game flag, defense's issues

2:46 DBs coach Jimmy Lake previews USC