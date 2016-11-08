Don’t let new directions throw you off when filing for unemployment online

A new website is coming for the state’s Employment Security Department, where people will apply for benefits and submit weekly claims.
But the webpage leading into the department’s filing portal has led to some confusion over how to register for the new website.
People can still file claims online by starting at the initial launch page that leads into the filing portal (http://bit.ly/2fwhJMN).
According to ESD, people should click on “Continue to file your claim” to go straight to filing their claim the usual way. Filing a claim for unemployment benefits later in the week does not delay benefit payments, according to ESD.
The page was adjusted Monday after some users encountered issues with the instructions and trying to file.
ESD said filers eventually should go through the listed instructions on the launch page and sign up to get their user name and password registered for the new site before it goes live, though ESD does not have a specific date for when that will happen.
Additional security will be in place for the new site, so be prepared to answer multiple questions about yourself when signing up.
If you need more assistance, call 855-682-0785.
