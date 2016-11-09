The Latest: All Kansas Court of Appeals judges retained

The Latest on the Kansas election (all times local):
6:10 p.m.
A campaign by abortion opponents has failed to remove four Kansas Court of Appeals judges.
The secretary of state's office reported Wednesday that voters chose to retain Judges Karen Arnold-Burger, G. Gordon Atcheson, Steve Leben (LEE-behn) and G. Joseph Pierron (PEER-uhn) Jr. for another four years.
Abortion opponents were upset over a ruling in January on temporarily blocking enforcement of a law banning a common second trimester abortion method.
The Court of Appeals split 7-7, and the law isn't being enforced while the Kansas Supreme Court considers the issue.
The four targeted judges would have blocked enforcement.
Also on the ballot were two appeals judges who would have allowed the law to be enforced. David Bruns and Kathryn Gardner were retained by significantly larger margins than the other four judges.
---
4:30 p.m.
Johnson County says a paper trail allowed election officials to reconstruct a digital file after its tally software system crashed on election night while workers were scanning in mail-in ballots.
Election Commissioner Ronnie Metsker said Wednesday the important thing is that the count is accurate and nobody lost a vote.
Technicians are still trying to pinpoint the exact cause of the Tuesday's failure that occurred as an onslaught of late mail ballots were being scanned in, overwhelming the system. Officials say they had to go to the last uncorrupted backup and rebuild that digital file.
The vote count was completed around 1 p.m. Wednesday.
Johnson County commissioners last year had planned to spend $13.1 million to replace aging voting machines. But Metsker says he recommended the county wait until the latest voting system technology is certified.
Metsker says last night was a great illustration of why it is important to have a paper trail.
---
3:55 p.m.
---
2:40 p.m.
Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback says a sluggish economy made it more difficult to re-elect Republicans to the Legislature and the GOP still emerged with strong majorities in both chambers.
The Republican governor on Wednesday disputed the idea that the election represented a referendum on him or his fiscal policies.
Democrats had a net gain of 12 seats in the House and unseated 11 Republican incumbents. They also picked up an open seat in the Senate.
Brownback noted that Republicans still appear to be headed toward majorities of 85-40 in the House and 31-9 in the Senate.
Voters also retained four Kansas Supreme Court justices targeted by abortion opponents and GOP conservatives for ouster. Brownback noted that no justice has been ousted in such a retention vote.
---
11:45 a.m.
A group that sought to remove four Kansas Supreme Court justices is calling voters' decision to keep them "a win for criminals and a loss for victims."
Kansans for Justice said in a statement Wednesday that it is disappointed that voters, in its words, "left bad justices in place."
The group formed two years ago by victims' family members after the court overturned the death sentences for Jonathan and Reginald Carr. The brothers faced execution for killing four people in Wichita in December 2000 after sexually torturing and robbing them.
It campaigned to oust Chief Justice Lawton Nuss and Justices Carol Beier, Dan Biles and Marla Luckert. Justices face a statewide, yes-or-no vote every six years on whether they're retained.
The court's defenders said it has been fair and impartial.
---
10:55 a.m.
A Johnson County teacher has defeated a Republican member of the Kansas House amid voter discontent with GOP Gov. Sam Brownback.
Democrat Brett Parker of Overland Park unseated GOP state Rep. James Eric Todd in Tuesday's election in the 29th District.
Many voters were upset with Brownback and fellow Republicans because of the state's ongoing budget problems. Todd is an attorney first elected to the House in 2012.
Parker is an English language teacher at Countryside Elementary School and Pioneer Trail Middle School in the Olathe school district. He is an active member of the Kansas National Education Association, and both he and the teachers' union have strongly criticized Brownback.
Parker had the endorsement of local education groups and several former moderate GOP legislators.
----
10:40 a.m.
A conservative Republican legislator in the Kansas City area has lost her seat to a Democratic challenger who described GOP Gov. Sam Brownback's policies as a "disaster."
GOP state Rep. Amanda Grosserode was defeated Tuesday in the 16th District of Johnson County by Democrat Cindy Holscher of Overland Park.
Holscher had the backing of local teachers' unions and education groups. She worked 12 years for Sprint Yellow Pages in budgeting, marketing and management.
Grosserode was first elected to the House in 2010 and is chairwoman of a House budget subcommittee on education spending.
Grosserode and fellow GOP legislators faced a backlash over the state's ongoing budget problems. Kansas has struggled to balance its budget since Republican lawmakers slashed personal income taxes at Brownback's urging in hopes of stimulating the economy.
----
2:15 a.m.
Republican nominee Donald Trump has carried Kansas in the presidential race as expected and Kansas Republicans have won all four of the state's U.S. House seats.
GOP Sen. Jerry Moran cruised to an easy re-election Tuesday, and voters approved an amendment to the state constitution to protect hunting and fishing.
The most competitive congressional race was in the 3rd District in the Kansas City area, but GOP incumbent Kevin Yoder dashed the best hopes Democrats had for picking up a seat in Congress since 2008.
Secretary of State Kris Kobach had predicted that a record 1.3 million of the state's 1.8 million registered voters would participate. More than 505,000 ballots were cast in advance, 47 percent more than before the last presidential election in 2012.
