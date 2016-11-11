Commissioner E.J. Zita continues to push for transparency at port

The Port of Olympia commission on Thursday agreed to reproduce a verbatim transcript of a contentious public meeting in September after Commissioner E.J. Zita, in response to citizen concerns, took issue with the accuracy of the original meeting minutes.
Fellow commissioners Bill McGregor and Joe Downing countered that summaries of public meetings should be sufficient because residents could always watch videos of the meetings. But eventually they, too, were swayed after port staff and the port’s legal counsel pointed out the difficulty sometimes in summarizing public comment because it can produce a “different inference in meaning.”
“In a summary format, that’s the risk,” said Heather Burgess, the port’s legal counsel.
The commission also agreed during its special work session to simply list who speaks during public comment, rather than attempt to summarize those comments.
The port commission meeting in question took place on Sept. 26, the second of two fiery meetings in which some residents were angered by email disclosures that showed internal port discussions about military cargo — much to the surprise of Commissioner Zita who had been requesting that kind of information. Many of the comments on Sept. 26 were critical of Executive Director Ed Galligan, but some also defended him.
Some residents, too, were disappointed in the resulting minutes from that meeting.
“There was a pattern of missing information, and there were a lot of public comments that were critical of the executive director that did not show up,” Zita said. “The public was not happy about that and there were those who felt comments were censored. We don’t want to be in that position.”
Commissioner McGregor took issue with her use of the word “censor,” saying the port is not censoring anything because residents can always watch videos of the meetings.
“When I saw the minutes, I noticed that 16 people spoke critically (during the public comment portion of the meeting) and one spoke in favor,” Zita said. “The one who spoke in favor had extensive comments represented and those who shared concerns were brief — about a sentence each.”
Commissioner Downing reminded the commission about a resolution that guides the port on recording meeting minutes.
“The minutes must contain motions, actions and a summary of the discussion,” he said.
He also questioned whether Zita had an ulterior motive in seeking detailed meeting minutes.
“What is the hidden meaning behind trying to get this public comment exactly represented? Is this going to be used down the road? Where are we going with this?
Zita replied that she had no hidden agenda.
“Sixteen of 17 people who spoke before us made specific and concrete statements,” she said. “Their perspective deserves representation. It’s a matter of accuracy and fairness.”
Port employee Linda Shilley, who records those minutes, defended herself on Thursday, saying she does not record name calling, derogatory remarks, or remarks that have no value. She also said that the executive director has nothing to do with the production of the minutes.
And port HR manager, Jeri Sevier, defended Shilley, explaining that she used to be in charge of meeting minutes.
“It’s very difficult to summarize,” Sevier said. “It takes a real talent to put it all together to make sense.”
