Downing’s choice of consultant to help Port of Olympia commission is rejected

It’s back to the drawing board for the Port of Olympia commission after Commissioner Joe Downing’s choice of consultant — a consultant who would come in and help the commission improve its relationship — was rejected.
The port commission will now consider another consultant — Debbie Rough-Mack of Rough-Mack Consulting — or broaden its search outside the area, possibly to Seattle, Tacoma or Portland.
Downing suggested the idea of hiring a consultant after the port commission had some difficult and heated meetings over the summer and fall. That led him to pitch the idea of having someone come in to help the commission with team building or “process improvement,” as he put it on Thursday during the special work session.
Working with port HR manager, Jeri Sevier, they contacted six local consultants, narrowed it to four and then settled on two: Doug Mah of Doug Mah & Associates and Debbie Rough-Mack of Rough-Mack Consulting.
Downing’s pitch to the commission on Thursday was to go with Mah.
“He has been a state worker and an elected official,” Downing said. “He’s very familiar with port activity and very familiar with the process of government.”
But in the interest of full disclosure, Downing also mentioned that he had hired Mah to help him with his campaign to become a port commissioner last year. Downing ultimately defeated incumbent George Barner.
That disclosure got a cool reception from Commissioners Zita and McGregor.
“I kind of feel it’s inappropriate given his relationship with you,” said Zita about Mah.
McGregor acknowledged that he had some of the same concerns, leading him to seek an opinion from Heather Burgess, the port’s legal counsel.
“It doesn’t trigger any conflict of interest issues as long as he is no longer under contract with any commissioner,” Burgess said.
McGregor said he was fine with Downing’s recommendation as long as legal counsel was fine with it.
Zita was unmoved.
“I’m not fine with that,” she said.
Downing defended his choice, saying that when Mah worked on his campaign it was all business.
“It wasn’t easy for me and he did not favor me,” he said. “It was tough love, but it produced results.”
Zita asked whether the Dispute Resolution Center of Thurston County had been contacted.
HR manager Sevier said she had contacted them, and while they were open to the work, they also don’t normally do mediation in public.
Zita realized that will be a challenge for any consultant, she said.
Despite the opposition to Mah, Zita remained optimistic about Downing’s plan to bring in a consultant.
“We’ll make it work,” she said.
The following is how Commissioner Joe Downing envisions the consultant working with the commission and executive director:
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
Comments