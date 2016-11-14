Fracking discussion takes center stage during Port of Olympia commission meeting

A number of people shared their concerns about the oil-drilling procedure known as fracking during Monday’s Port of Olympia commission meeting, including those who have set up a protest camp on a railroad track in downtown Olympia.
The port is not directly involved in the business of fracking, but it does handle a product called ceramic proppants — also known as fracking sand — that has been periodically imported through the port and shipped to North Dakota to aid in the removal of Bakken crude.
Longshore workers handle that product when it is unloaded at the port and they shared their disappointment about the downtown protest and Commissioner E.J. Zita. Some on Monday accused her of trying to shut down the marine terminal.
In all, about 50 people attended the meeting, including those who stood in back. Not everyone got to speak, or waited to speak. The port regularly sets aside 30 minutes for public comment. Commissioner Bill McGregor cut it off after about 30 minutes, leaving a few people dismayed. He told them they could speak later in the meeting, but not all of them waited. The meeting started at 5:30 p.m., but by about 8 p.m. the commission was still working its way through the agenda. Still, a number of people spoke during the allotted 30-minute period.
Zoltan Grossman of Olympia, who also teaches at The Evergreen State College, reminded the commission that he and others have testified before the commission before, questioning the port’s ties to fracking and the problems caused by the process.
Yet, he said, you chose not to listen.
“Although I haven’t been involved in planning the train blockade, it comes as no surprise,” he said. “You chose not to listen to us older citizens, so now you’ll have to listen to the younger people at the forefront of the blockade.”
The protest began Friday and eventually shifted to Seventh Avenue and Jefferson Street. By Monday morning, the group was still camped on the railroad tracks in the area.
One woman, who identified herself as a student but who left shortly after she spoke, shared her concerns about the impact of fossil fuels.
“We care about the world and we care about the future,” she said. “All we ask is that you care about our future, too.”
Longshore worker Duane Napoleon said they have the right to protest but they’re also “stopping work that shouldn’t be stopped.”
“They want to stop me from working and I don’t appreciate that,” he said. “I wouldn’t do that to them.”
He also said that Zita was trying to push an agenda to close the marine terminal, and he wanted a direct answer on whether she supports the marine terminal.
“I’d rather have an honest enemy than have someone double-talk me all day,” he said.
During commission response to the comments, Zita denied wanting to close the marine terminal.
“I have not said that,” she said, “but I am concerned about its financial performance.”
“If it’s going to survive, it needs to meet our financial measures,” Zita said. “ We need to think about how to do better for you (the longshore workers) and the community.”
Perhaps Commissioner Joe Downing had the most interesting response to public comment: He announced that he voted for Hillary Clinton for president.
How did that relate to Monday’s discussion? You can’t judge a book by its cover.
“There are many sides to an issue and we need to continue to have that dialogue,” he said.
Downing also said that he had gone down to the anti-fracking protest camp and talked to a protester.
“I don’t necessarily equate shipping proppants to North Dakota with whether we should have a pipeline to get oil and gas distributed,” he said, referring to the Dakota Access pipeline that is currently under protest.
“And I don’t necessarily agree with blocking trains,” Downing said. “Make your voices known and move on to the next issue.”
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
Comments