The 2016 Boss of the Year winners: Ed Galligan, Rozanne Garman and Kevin Johnston

The Thurston County Chamber of Commerce has announced its 2016 Boss of the Year winners.
The honorees are Port of Olympia Executive Director Ed Galligan; RHD Enterprises of Lacey President Rozanne Garman; and Capital Mall General Manager Kevin Johnston.
Honorable mentions also went to Tumwater City Administrator John Doan; Joint Animal Services of Thurston County Executive Director Ric Torgerson; and Choice Regional Health Executive Director Winfried Danke.
More than 40 bosses were nominated by their employees, according to the chamber.
All of the winners will be recognized at a chamber luncheon set for 11:30 a.m. Dec. 14 at Hotel RL Olympia. To make a reservation, go to: www.thurstonchamber.com.
