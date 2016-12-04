Business

December 4, 2016 12:21 PM

The 2016 Boss of the Year winners: Ed Galligan, Rozanne Garman and Kevin Johnston

By Rolf Boone

The Thurston County Chamber of Commerce has announced its 2016 Boss of the Year winners.

The honorees are Port of Olympia Executive Director Ed Galligan; RHD Enterprises of Lacey President Rozanne Garman; and Capital Mall General Manager Kevin Johnston.

Honorable mentions also went to Tumwater City Administrator John Doan; Joint Animal Services of Thurston County Executive Director Ric Torgerson; and Choice Regional Health Executive Director Winfried Danke.

More than 40 bosses were nominated by their employees, according to the chamber.

All of the winners will be recognized at a chamber luncheon set for 11:30 a.m. Dec. 14 at Hotel RL Olympia. To make a reservation, go to: www.thurstonchamber.com.

