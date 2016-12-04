State DFI appoints Hollinshead to lead bank’s division

The state Department of Financial Institutions has appointed Roberta Hollinshead as the new director of the agency’s banks division. She is the first woman in Washington state history to lead the division.
Hollinshead replaces Rick Riccobono, who retired last month. She has been with the DFI since 2001 and had previously served as the Chief of Examinations for the bank’s division since January 2014.
Hollinshead earned her undergraduate degree in business administration from the University of Washington, her master’s degree in the same field from Seattle University and a graduate banking certificate from Colorado University.
Hollinshead’s first day as director was Dec. 1.
