Higher gas prices coming to a station near you, analyst warns

Drivers aren’t seeing as much savings at the pump as they have in recent weeks, and they may not see much savings in the weeks ahead, according to one analyst.
Average retail gas prices in the Tacoma area dropped almost 3 cents last week, according to fuel price monitoring service GasBuddy in Monday’s news release.
Average prices in Tacoma on Monday were $2.59 a gallon for regular unleaded, according to tacomagasprices.com, with the lowest listed in the area, $2.19 a gallon, at a Lakewood Arco, 13005 Gravelly Lake Drive SW. In Tacoma, it was $2.21 at Costco, 2219 S. 37th St. and Arco, 3601 Center St.
The lowest price in Olympia on Monday was $2.29 a gallon for regular unleaded and was found at several stations on washingtongasprices.com., including two Arco stations (7291 Martin Way E. and Evergreen Park Drive at Cooper Point Road), a Mobil station at 7637 Martin Way E. and Safeway at 3205 Harrison Ave. NW.
“From the east to the west, average prices could rise 5 to 15 cents a gallon in the week ahead, so motorists should plan accordingly and expect in nearly all communities. OPEC seems to be taking the role of the Grinch this holiday season: The era of low oil prices may be over for now,” according to Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy.
