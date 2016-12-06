Alaska barge will dock at port marine terminal for six months

Tagiuk Provider, a 205-foot deck barge, has settled into Berth 1 at the Port of Olympia marine terminal to undergo six months of work.
The barge, previously known as Arctic Endeavor, used to respond to oil spills, but now it is being equipped to accommodate containers for use as housing, port Executive Director Ed Galligan said. Once the work is complete, the barge will set sail for Nome, Alaska.
The port will collect $1,000 a month for the barge’s six-month stay. The port’s crane also may be put to work, Galligan said.
If Berth 1 is needed for another ship, the operators of the barge are willing to move at their own expense — either to anchor in Budd Inlet, or to move to another berth along the marine terminal, he added.
Berth 1 is the southern most berth on the terminal.
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
