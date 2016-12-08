Providence and Pacific Medical open clinic in Lacey

Providence Medical Group and Pacific Medical Centers have opened a new multi-service clinic, including immediate care and primary care, at 4800 College St. SE.
That’s the site of a former Providence chemical dependency center. Outpatient chemical dependency services are still offered at that location, plus these services: Immediate care, primary care, lab services, diagnostic imaging, diabetes and nutrition services, physical therapy and palliative care.
Primary care also includes pediatrics and obstetrics and gynecology, according to a news release.
Immediate care, which is similar to urgent or walk-in care, is open 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
Pacific Medical also accepts the US family health plan, which covers about 9,500 active-duty and retired military families living in Thurston County.
This is the 11th primary care clinic for Providence Medical Group in southwest Washington and the 11th for Pacific Medical Centers in Puget Sound.
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
