Dirt bike business leases 15,000 acres of private land in Mason County

A business called Shelton Dirt Rider LLC has leased more than 15,000 acres of private land in Mason County for off-road enthusiasts, according to the landlord.
The deal was announced Tuesday by forest products company, Green Diamond Resource, which owns the 15,850 acres leased to Shelton Dirt Rider.
Off-road enthusiasts will be able to ride motorcycles and four-wheeled vehicles under 50-inches wide on roads and approved trails in the area, according to a news release. The area being leased is bordered by Hood Canal, Trails End, state Route 3 and McReavy Road.
“It is my hope to create a win-win for riders and Green Diamond by demonstrating good stewardship from the riding community,” said John Eaton, president of Shelton Dirt Rider, in a statement. Eaton plans to sell membership plans, according to the news release.
Eaton also owns a business called Dirt Cheap Cycle in Shelton.
The public will continue to have non-motorized access to the land, according to Green Diamond, and the lease will be reviewed in November 2017. The company reserves the right to terminate the lease if safety or environmental damage becomes an issue, according to the news release.
