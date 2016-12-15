People news: Brown will serve second term on state Parks and Recreation Commission

Mark Brown will serve a second, six-year term on the state Parks and Recreation Commission after he was reappointed by Gov. Jay Inslee. He also will serve as president of the commission next year.
The commission sets policy for the state park system.
Brown is president of Connections Public Affairs. He also is a former mayor of Lacey and a former director of the state Department of Labor and Industries. He also has been a member of the state Investment Board.
The commission meets six times a year throughout the state.
