People news: Kelly, Van Alstyne join Phillips Burgess

Michael Kelly and Kent van Alstyne have joined the legal team at Phillps Burgess PLLC, which has offices in Olympia and Tacoma.
Kelly earned his undergraduate degree at the University of Washington and his law degree at Gonzaga University. Before coming to Phillips Burgess, he was a legal intern for Ledger Square Law in Tacoma and a law clerk to the general counsel of Associated Industries in Spokane.
Van Alstyne also earned his undergraduate degree at the UW and his law degree at Lewis & Clark College in Portland. Before joining Phillips Burgess, he was a staff attorney with the Pierce County Housing Justice Project.
Kelly’s legal focus is on the transactional side of business law and real estate, while Van Alstyne’s focus is on land use and environmental law.
