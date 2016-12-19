See who’s cheapest this week for gas

No big savings for drivers this week in the Tacoma area.
Fuel price monitoring service GasBuddy.com said in its Monday news release that prices dropped a penny per gallon in the past week. The national average rose 3.1 cents a gallon.
“With West Texas Intermediate crude oil holding over $50 per barrel for the last several weeks, gasoline prices have moved higher in a majority of the country,” said Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy. “Some 39 states saw average gasoline prices rise last week, and this week may see a similar fate at the pump as retail gasoline prices continue to play a game of catch up to the three-week rally in oil prices.”
In Tacoma, the lowest price Monday was $2.25 a gallon found at five stations in the area, including the Tacoma Costco and several Arco stations.
In Olympia, the lowest price Monday was $2.23 a gallon at the Arco station at Evergreen Park Drive and Cooper Point Road, according to washingtongasprices.com.
Comments