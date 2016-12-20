Thurston jobless rate falls to 5.6%

South Sound unemployment rates fell in November, while job growth was a mixed bag in Pierce and Thurston counties, according to data released Tuesday by the state Employment Security Department.
The Pierce County jobless rate fell to 5.8 percent last month from 6.1 percent in October. In Thurston, the rate fell to 5.6 percent from 5.8 percent over the same period, the data show.
In terms of job growth, Pierce County had a much better showing last month, the data show.
The county saw gains of 600 jobs in local government and 1,100 in trade, transportation and warehousing, regional economist Jim Vleming said. Other industries shed jobs, including 400 lost in leisure and hospitality. The net result was a gain of 1,000 jobs.
In the past year, Pierce County has added 6,800 jobs, including 1,900 in construction.
Thurston County, though, saw no gains last month.
The county lost 600 jobs, including 400 in leisure and hospitality and 200 in construction, Vleming said.
Both counties lost lost leisure and hospitality jobs, a sign that the summer and fall travel season slowed last month, he said.
Seasonal holiday hiring likely will show up in the December jobs data.
In the past year, Thurston County has added 2,300 jobs, including 1,100 in local, state and federal government.
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
Regional jobless rates for November
Not seasonally adjusted
▪ King County: 3.9 percent.
▪ Kitsap County: 5.5 percent.
▪ Thurston County: 5.6 percent.
▪ Pierce County: 5.8 percent.
▪ Mason County: 7.4 percent.
▪ Lewis County: 7.7 percent.
▪ Grays Harbor County: 8.4 percent.
Source: Employment Security Department.
