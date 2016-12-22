Global Garland crew set to make most of Christmas abroad

The Global Garland, its captain and the 21-member Filipino crew find themselves abroad for Christmas.
They arrived Tuesday at the Port of Olympia to load logs and will top off the load at the Port of Longview before the ship sails for Japan and China. Christmas Day will be spent in Longview, said Capt. Quirico Ilad, who met with a reporter Wednesday while the ship was docked at the local marine terminal.
Ilad is under contract for nine months, then is off for two to four months, he said. Ilad, 54, first went to sea when he was 20 and has been a captain the last 15 years. A Catholic, Ilad said it can be very lonely during Christmas, but the job remains important.
“We love our work and want to raise our families,” he said about himself and the crew. All are from the Philippines, he said.
But the crew makes the most of the holiday, Ilad said. Christmas decorations adorn the break room, while a Christmas tree has been set up in the corner. It also says “Merry Christmas” in the dining area and a special meal was planned, he said.
The crew will dine on roast pig for Christmas, followed by a numbered gift exchange among the crew. Ilad said the budget for each gift was set at around $30.
Two galley workers seemed less melancholy than the captain about being away from home for Christmas.
Messman Geffen Castillo, who was busy making grilled mackerel and beef soup for lunch Wednesday, described the planned gathering and gift exchange as fun. “All the crew celebrates,” he said. The head cook, Leonard Carenan, also seemed pleased with the upcoming party.
In addition to preparing for Christmas, the captain on Wednesday also welcomed aboard Port of Olympia Commissioner Joe Downing, who presented Ilad with a plaque to commemorate Global Garland’s visit, a first for the ship. It’s a tradition for the port to commemorate each first-time ship visitor.
Although Global Garland called on the Olympia port for the first time, Ilad has been here before. He said the port is one of his favorites because it is close to downtown, Intercity Transit and nearby shopping. At some ports, the crew never gets off the ship, he said.
The ship is set to leave Olympia early Saturday morning. After its Longview stop, the fully loaded log ship will spend about 17 days at sea.
Perhaps the crew of the Global Garland will find the time to squeeze in a few basketball games. Basketball is popular in the Philippines, so the ship has been outfitted with a basketball hoop on the top deck. They put up a barrier to prevent the basketball from flying into the sea. Capt. Ilad said his squad is 9-1.
