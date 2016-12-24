New owners at Cascadia Grill

Having opened in September across from the Washington Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Olympia, Hawley's Gelato and Coffee owner LuWana Hawley and along with her daughter and shop manager Payton Hawley say they're constantly expanding their offerings.
Regional labor economist Scott Bailey with the state Employment Security Department said there are more jobs now in many urban counties than before the recession. Rural counties, however, still have a ways to go.
Having served as a City of Olympia mayor and council member Doug Mah feels that those experiences has given him better insight and perspective which he can use to assist his consulting clientele. He also offers some advice directed to the Port of Olympia administration which as been dealing with an increasingly contentious atmosphere.
A close-up look at Forbidden Farms' marijuana growing operation in Shelton and the processing facility on the Tacoma Tideflats. Owned by the Balduff brothers Garrett and Taylor, the premium producer even supplies cannabis connoisseur Willie Nelson.