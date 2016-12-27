Gas prices up a few cents this week

Gas prices are up nearly 3 cents a gallon in the past week, according to GasBuddy.com.
Area prices are 13.3 cents a gallon higher than this time a year ago and nearly 4 cents more than a month ago.
The average price Tuesday in Tacoma, according to tacomagasprices.com, was $2.63 a gallon for regular unleaded. The lowest price listed on the site, $2.29 a gallon, was at the Arco station at 1101 N. Pearl St.
Tacoma’s Costco and several other Arco stations in the area were the next lowest at $2.31 a gallon.
The lowest price Tuesday in Olympia, according to washingtongasprices.com, was $2.29 a gallon, at two Arco stations (7291 Martin Way E., Evergreen Park Drive and Cooper Point Road) and a Mobil station at 7637 Martin Way E.
“Expect the aggressive escalation that we saw for retail gasoline prices through much of December to stall out in the final week of the year,” said Gregg Laskoski, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy.
