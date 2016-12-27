Fish Brewing to open new pub on Tacoma waterfront this summer

Fish Brewing Company has announced that it will open a new pub on the Grand Plaza at The Shops at Point Ruston in Tacoma.
President Sal Leone said in a press release, “With a long-standing history of showcasing our products with quality food at our award-winning pub in Olympia, we are excited about bringing this experience to Tacoma.
“Point Ruston is becoming one of the area’s premier mixed-use destinations showcasing quality restaurants, a variety of retailers, a cinema and a future hotel convention center on the shores of the Puget Sound,” he said. “This new location is a perfect opportunity for Fish to expand our great tasting craft beverages and food experience to one of Tacoma’s most vibrant neighborhoods.”
The restaurant will be approximately 6,900 square feet with a seating capacity of 360 guests, including a second-story terrace and outdoor seating. It will feature a similar menu as the Olympia Fish Tale Brewpub, including beers from Fish Tale Ale, Leavenworth Biers and Spire Mountain Ciders as well as six wine taps featuring Piccola Cellars and a selection of spirits.
Construction is in process, and the new pub is scheduled to open in the summer. Matt Lisowski, executive vice president of Fish Brewing Co., said in a release that a new Ruston Way IPA will debut in the new pub.
The pub will be Fish Brewing’s third location. In addition to the original location on Jefferson Street in downtown Olympia, it operates Fish Brewing Taproom in Woodinville.
Fish Brewing Company was founded in 1993 by more than 400 beer drinkers who pooled their resources to build the brewery in Olympia. For more information, visit www.fishbrewing.com.
